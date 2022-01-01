Atmosphere

Stream direct to the TVs in your salon

Enhance the vibe

Your customers have lots of choices when it comes to getting their nails or hair done. Aside from your core salon services, it’s time heighten their visit

Audioless TV entertainment

Having the audio on TV is distracting and closed captions are annoying. Happy TV was made for audio-less viewing so you can play your music in the background. No closed captions!!

Replace commercial breaks with your promotions

Promote your salon’s specials with content

Grab your guests’ attention with amazing content then mix in your own marketing promotions. Our Digital Signage Manager allows your messages to show up between the content

Upload or create your own graphics

Simply upload your video or static files and schedule when and where you’d like them displayed. You will also have access to a vast library of templates that are customizable with our text-authoring tool

Software that anyone can learn and use

Atmosphere’s Digital Signage Manager requires 9 minutes of training. 'Nuff said