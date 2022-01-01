What is Atmosphere?

Atmosphere is streaming TV for your employee break rooms

Atmosphere is the world's first and leading streaming TV service for break rooms and other areas of your business. You get 60 channels of ambient TV programming that your employees can enjoy while they're on their breaks.

All break room TV channels are audio-optional, which means you can run them with the sound on or off – no closed captioning necessary. Atmosphere also lets you insert targeted messages with easy-to-use break room digital signage software. It's entertaining – and informative!

Atmosphere is free

Stop paying for cable or satellite programming that isn't appropriate for the break room environment. Atmosphere is completely free for your business – plus you get a free enterprise-grade streaming device with Atmosphere pre-installed.