Atmosphere is the world's leading streaming TV service designed for businesses. Choose from over 50 channels of audio-optional video content, refreshed regularly, to entertain your customers while they wait for service.
Whether you’re an auto repair and maintenance shop, car wash, or dealership, Atmosphere is the only entertainment solution designed to help grow your business.
Stop paying for cable or satellite programming that doesn’t add value to your business. With Atmosphere, business owners get full control over what’s playing on their TVs, from the entertainment to the commercial breaks — all for free.
Stream curated content directly to your existing TVs, then mix in your own promotions to communicate directly with customers while they’re already watching.
Our programming is family-friendly and never relies on audio or closed-captions. Customize what’s playing on your TVs at any time with content guaranteed to make customers smile.
Atmosphere is proven to reduce perceived wait time and improve moods. Our channels are designed for a variety of interests to entertain every customer.
Choose from over 50 themed channels designed to make customers happy, like America's Home Videos TV, Drone TV, Happy TV, Red Bull TV, Throttle TV, X Games TV, and more.
Capture customers’ interests with unique channels like Atmosphere News, Companion TV, Digital Trends, Superhuman TV, The Bob Ross Channel, World Poker Tour, and more.
Help customers unwind with Atmosphere’s visually calming channels, including Beach Bum TV, Deep Sky TV, Escape TV, Oddly Satisfying TV, and more.
Take back control of commercial breaks by running your own marketing in between Atmosphere’s content. The Digital Signage Manager lets businesses display custom promotions in front of an engaged audience.
Simply upload your video or image files and schedule when and where you’d like them displayed. Access our vast library of pre-designed templates that are fully customizable with our text-authoring tool.
Atmosphere lets you label video content with your business’ logos and colors. Please contact one of our Enterprise sellers (sales@atmosphere.tv) to discuss branding options.