We're thrilled to share several exciting additions to your Atmosphere TV experience. Here's what's coming your way:

Atmosphere Sports now includes highlights from major leagues including NFL, NBA, MLS, College Highlights, and MORE

Plus, exclusive new partnership with The Tennis Channel enables us to bring you updates & highlights from the 2025 ATP Tour.

Get Ready for Electrifying ONE Fight Night Matchups, LIVE on Atmosphere TV

One Fight Night is a special combat sports event featuring a series of boxing or mixed martial arts matches scheduled for a single evening of competition and entertainment. Simply visit your device hub and select One Fight Night and Opt-in!

Interactive Chive Trivia Has a New Loyalty Program with The Chivery

Players earn points by participating in trivia games! For every 100 points you collect, you'll receive 1 redeemable Chivery Point. Be sure to check out Chivery Rewards for all the exciting items you can claim. Don't forget about our exclusive Prize Games happening weekly on Thursdays at 9PM (EST).