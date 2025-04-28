Blog

What's new: Atmosphere Games, Mobile Digital Signage, & More ✨

Megan Wommack
April 28, 2025

We're excited to bring new additions to your Atmosphere TV service:

Introducing: Atmosphere Games!

Challenge your customers with games like Emoji Mayhem, This or That, Finish the Lyric, and more!

Emoji Mayhem

Picture this: In Emoji Mayhem, use a set of emoji clues to guess the song title, movie, TV show, or place!

Know It All

Think you know pop culture? Put it to the test with Pop Quiz, a star-studded trivia challenge!

Mix it Up

Like word games? Race the clock to unscramble words and phrases, and use clues if you get stuck!

New Feature: Digital Signage is Now Available on the Chive Trivia app!

We're thrilled to announce a powerful new way to connect with your customers: your digital signage promotions can now be displayed directly on the mobile devices of Chive Trivia players in your location.

Seamless Integration, Effortless Reach: If you're already running digital signage campaigns, they will automatically appear to mobile players who scan your Chive Trivia code and start playing.

Drive Action with Mobile-Specific Call-To-Actions: Take your engagement to the next level by adding a unique Call-To-Action or Button exclusively for mobile users. Create interactive experiences, prompt players to visit a specific website, redeem a special offer, or access further information with a simple tap.

How to Add a CTA to Mobile Signage: When you upload and schedule your digital signage, you'll now have the option to include a live code associated with a coupon or a link to your website. This CTA will then be displayed as a button for mobile players.

Dashboard Tip: Rename Your Devices

Keep track of your devices effortlessly by giving them custom names in your Dashboard. Here's how to Rename your devices:

1-Access your Dashboard. If you don't have access, an account owner can send you an invitation.

2-Navigate to the 'Devices' tab.

3-Select the device you want to rename by clicking on its device or serial number. (P.S. You can verify your device's serial number in the Atmosphere 'Settings' on your TV.)

4-In the device details panel on the side, click the edit icon, and then enter your desired name (e.g., Bar TV 1).

5-Simply click anywhere outside the panel to save the new name.

