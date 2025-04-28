What's new: Atmosphere Games, Mobile Digital Signage, & More ✨

We're excited to bring new additions to your Atmosphere TV service:
Introducing: Atmosphere Games!
Challenge your customers with games like Emoji Mayhem, This or That, Finish the Lyric, and more!
Emoji Mayhem
Picture this: In Emoji Mayhem, use a set of emoji clues to guess the song title, movie, TV show, or place!
Know It All
Think you know pop culture? Put it to the test with Pop Quiz, a star-studded trivia challenge!
Mix it Up
Like word games? Race the clock to unscramble words and phrases, and use clues if you get stuck!