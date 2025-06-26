Upcoming Live Events
Upcoming live events will be available to stream for no cost on your Atmosphere TV streaming devices. Select the channel icon from the channel hub and don't miss a moment of your favorite events.
Canadian Finals Rodeo
October 3rd & 4th, 7:30 PM (CT)
Don't miss championship rounds of the best rodeo events. Guaranteed to be a barrel of fun.
HYROX Germany
October 3rd - 5th, time TBD
15,000 athletes will compete in the ultimate test of strength and endurance.
One Fight Night 36: Prajanchai Vs. Di Bella ll
October 3rd, 8:00PM CDT
Witness the world's top martial artists deliver highlight-reel moments from Bangkok. Don't miss the action!
Texas Circuit Finals
October 9th & 10th, time TBD
Watch the top-ranked cowboys and cowgirls compete in events like steer wrestling, team roping, and barrel racing in Waco, TX.
Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final
October 11th, 11:00 PM CDT
Los Angeles is welcoming the best international street dancers to perform in this unique one-on-one mixed-style dance battle.
Mountain West: Utah State @ New Mexico
Saturday, October 25th, 2:00 PM CDT
Watch Utah State Aggies take on New Mexico Lobos.