Blog

What's new: Halloween TV, Live Events, & More ✨

Megan Wommack
June 26, 2025

Halloween TV is back!

It's that time of the year, and our Halloween TV pop-up channel is BACK! The popular seasonal channel will return to Atmosphere TV's channel hub on October 1st, and will be available to stream through the entire month.

Celebrate October with a spook-tacular collection of tricks, treats, and Halloween high-jinks to swell the spirits and awaken the dead during the scariest of seasons.

Upcoming Live Events

Upcoming live events will be available to stream for no cost on your Atmosphere TV streaming devices. Select the channel icon from the channel hub and don't miss a moment of your favorite events.

Canadian Finals Rodeo

October 3rd & 4th, 7:30 PM (CT)

Don't miss championship rounds of the best rodeo events. Guaranteed to be a barrel of fun.

HYROX Germany

October 3rd - 5th, time TBD

15,000 athletes will compete in the ultimate test of strength and endurance.

One Fight Night 36: Prajanchai Vs. Di Bella ll

October 3rd, 8:00PM CDT

Witness the world's top martial artists deliver highlight-reel moments from Bangkok. Don't miss the action!

Texas Circuit Finals

October 9th & 10th, time TBD

Watch the top-ranked cowboys and cowgirls compete in events like steer wrestling, team roping, and barrel racing in Waco, TX.

Red Bull Dance Your Style World Final

October 11th, 11:00 PM CDT

Los Angeles is welcoming the best international street dancers to perform in this unique one-on-one mixed-style dance battle.

Mountain West: Utah State @ New Mexico

Saturday, October 25th, 2:00 PM CDT

Watch Utah State Aggies take on New Mexico Lobos.

Atmosphere Trivia: Upcoming takeover games

Join Atmosphere’s live interactive game, Chive Trivia! Test your knowledge in real-time trivia competitions. Download the app now and play against friends worldwide!

View Schedule Here

Related Articles

Sign up today

Order your device today and start streaming the best entertainment built for business