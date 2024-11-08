ONE Championship live streaming on Atmosphere

It's the Thrill of the Fight

Atmosphere TV is bringing new entertainment to the masses. In collaboration with ONE Championship, Atmosphere will be live streaming ONE 169 to customers across the network.

ONE Championship, Asia’s largest sports media property, aims to celebrate martial arts by showcasing authentic heroes and inspiring events that emphasize values like respect, courage, integrity, and humility.

November 8th - ONE 169: Malykhin vs. Reug Reug is bringing world-class martial arts to Lumpinee Stadium in Bangkok with three thrilling title fights. Heavyweight champion Anatoly Malykhin defends his belt against Senegalese powerhouse “Reug Reug” Oumar Kane, while Rodtang Jitmuangnon faces Jacob Smith in a fierce Flyweight Muay Thai rematch. Plus, Anissa Meksen and Jackie Buntan will compete for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight Kickboxing World Title—don’t miss this star-studded event!

To see the matchups and event details, follow the link. Event Details ›

If you're streaming with Atmosphere already, you can access the channel through the hub or your online Portal. Login to your Dashboard to access the channel.

If you're interested in catching the next fight, hit 'Get Started' and join us on December 6th! Reach us at help@atmosphere.tv with any questions.