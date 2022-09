Out of home (OOH) advertising revenue rose 4.7 percent in the second quarter of 2018 compared to the previous year, accounting for $2.49 billion, based on figures released by the Outdoor Advertising Association of America (OAAA). Year-to-date 2018 the OOH industry is up 3.6 percent, fueled by the highest quarterly growth the industry has experienced since Q4 2015.

