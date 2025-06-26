Blog

What's new: July 4th TV, New Live Events, & More ✨

Megan Wommack
June 26, 2025

Announcing July 4th TV: Your Pop-Up Channel for Patriotic Fun!

FOURTH

We're thrilled to announce our brand-new July 4th TV pop-up channel, launching on June 30th. Immerse yourself in all things red, white, and blue with a curated selection of patriotic segments and show stopping fireworks guaranteed to get your customers and guests in the spirit!

You can choose to opt-in by simply select July 4th TV directly from your channel hub. Get ready for an unforgettable holiday experience, right from your screen.

Upcoming Live Events

One Fight Night 33: Rodrigues Vs. Persson

July 11th, 8:00PM CDT

Witness the world's top martial artists deliver highlight-reel moments from Bangkok. Don't miss the action!

Red Bull Soapbox Race Los Angeles

July 19th, 12:00PM CDT

Red Bull Soapbox Race challenges the most fearless, fun-loving and foolhardy teams to prototype and create the wackiest of rides.

Chive Trivia: Upcoming takover games

Join Atmosphere’s live interactive game, Chive Trivia! Test your knowledge in real-time trivia competitions. Download the app now and play against friends worldwide!

View Schedule Here

