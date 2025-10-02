HYROX Partners with Atmosphere TV to Stream All 2025 and 2026 HYROX Majors and Regional Championships

Austin,TX - Hyrox the global fitness racing phenomenon, today announced an exclusive partnership with Atmosphere TV, the world’s leading streaming TV platform for businesses, to stream all HYROX Majors and Regional Championships for the 2025 and 2026 seasons. The partnership will bring the high-octane world of HYROX into over 60,000 bars, restaurants, gyms, and retail venues worldwide.

This groundbreaking collaboration marks the first time HYROX events will be streamed at global scale outside of digital platforms, placing the sport directly in front of millions of fitness-minded consumers in real-world social environments.

"As HYROX is building out the professional sport, distributing our Elite 15 Majors through Atmosphere allows us to reach core and new audiences as well as servicing HYROX Training Clubs around the world with best in class Fitness Racing". - Moritz Furste, Co-Founder and CMO

Atmosphere TV, which reaches over 150 million viewers monthly, offers engaging, audio-optional television programming tailored for viewing outside of the living room. HYROX on Atmosphere will feature live coverage, event highlights, athlete features, and training content, delivering year-round exposure and building fan engagement like never before.

“HYROX is one of the fastest-growing sports communities in the world, showcasing incredible athletes pushing their physical limits in a uniquely accessible format,” said Blake Sabatinelli, CEO of Atmosphere TV. “Bringing these inspiring competitions to Atmosphere’s audience isn't just about entertainment. It's about introducing people everywhere to the passion, grit, and determination that define this sport.”

The 2025 HYROX season kicks off this October, with the first Atmosphere TV stream debuting live from the HYROX Hamburg, Germany Major. Participating businesses will have free access to the events throughout 2025 and 2026.