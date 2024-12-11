Soccer is more than just a game—it’s a global passion. Atmosphere TV has entered the soccer arena with a new collaboration with FIFA+, the global powerhouse in soccer streaming.

Thanks to this team effort, fans can catch every pulse-pounding moment from FIFA+ wherever they are. Whether grabbing a drink with friends or hitting the gym, fans can tune in on Atmosphere TV's network of over 60,000 businesses worldwide.

Big Fans, Big Goals

With soccer fans growing in the US market, this collaboration is a game-changer, delivering an accessible way to enjoy their favorite sport outside the home. FIFA+ offers an impressive lineup of exclusive documentaries, legendary match replays, and highlights from iconic FIFA tournaments, as well as live games in certain markets.

By tapping into Atmosphere TV’s extensive reach, FIFA+ is connecting with a whole new audience—bringing their programming to the more than 150 million viewers who watch Atmosphere every month.

Why it's a Score for Business

For businesses who stream with us, they're able to offer free premium soccer content to meet the ever-growing demand for the world’s most popular sport. Businesses can capitalize on their own customer engagement around highly anticipated events from FIFA.

Atmosphere TV’s access to select live game coverage and the best moments, highlights, and recaps of these tentpole matches provides a mutual benefit to the business and its ability to cater to its soccer fans.

For the Love of Sports

Sports are a non-negotiable for most business entertainment strategies. Soccer is the most popular sport in the world and now Atmosphere TV meets the growing demand for the love of the game with FIFA+ as a key player in sports entertainment offerings.

Ready to bring the action to your business?