Atmosphere
May 29, 2020

Digiday: Chive spins out new company for streaming content to bars, cruise ships and elsewhere

“Two years ago Chive Media Group started distributing its Chive TV streaming channel through connected TVs in bars and on Royal Caribbean cruise ships, adapting connected TV into a form of digital out-of-home advertising. Now the digital media company is spinning off that business into its own company called Atmosphere, which is expected to make at least $10 million in revenue in 2019, according to Chive Media Group co-founder CEO Leo Resig.”

