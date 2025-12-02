Upcoming Atmosphere Trivia Holiday Themes & Exclusive Prizes All December!

Christmas Movies

Thu, Dec 4th, 9:00 PM (ET)

Get in the spirit! Test your knowledge of holiday movie classics, from the misadventures of Home Alone and Elf to the legendary leg lamp of A Christmas Story.

🎁 Prize: Signed National Lampoon Poster

Elf Trivia

Thu, Dec 11th, 9:00 PM (ET)

Son of a nutcracker! Test your knowledge of the four main food groups, the best way to spread Christmas cheer, and Buddy's wild journey to New York City.

🎁 Prize: Signed Elf Poster

Die Hard Trivia

October 3rd, 8:00PM CDT

Yippee-ki-yay! Test your knowledge of Nakatomi Plaza, holiday-party mayhem, and John McClane’s wild Christmas Eve adventure.

🎁 Prize: Signed Funko Pop Figurine

Holiday Trivia

Thu, Dec 25th, 9:00pm (ET)

Snow-much fun ahead! See how well you know classic customs, holiday treats, and the stories that make this season sparkle.

🎁 Prize: Gift Basket