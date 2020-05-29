Commercial Integrator: Digital Signage Market Trends: The State of Signage in 2019

“While retail and advertising applications still dominate, information-based applications for digital signage are growing at an increasingly rapid rate.

The digital signage market size is predicted to grow from where it was in 2017, at $21 billion USD, to $32 billion USD in 2023 (an estimated CAGR of just under 8 percent).

As we look at 2019 digital signage trends, keep in mind the over-arching promises of digital signage:

Enhance the viewer’s experience Encourage viewers to act through behavior modification”

