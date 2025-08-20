Chive Trivia is Now Atmosphere Trivia

We're excited to announce that Chive Trivia has officially become Atmosphere Trivia! As part of the Atmosphere TV brand, we're updating our look to create a more unified experience across all our platforms.

What's New?

Our updates bring the familiar Atmosphere TV aesthetic to your favorite trivia app. You'll notice our new logo, updated color palette, and refined interface that aligns with the Atmosphere brand you already know and trust.

Same Great Trivia, Fresh New Look

While our appearance has evolved, the trivia experience you love remains unchanged. Expect the same engaging questions, competitive gameplay, and regular content updates—now wrapped in a sleek Atmosphere package.

We're thrilled to officially welcome you to Atmosphere Trivia!

Ready to see the new look in action? Update your app today and join us for a round of trivia.

Apple App Store -- Google Play Store