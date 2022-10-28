How Can Auto Signage Benefit Your Business?

When it comes to signage, there are many different options and opportunities. Signage on vehicles is not a gimmick but an opportunity to market your brand. Moving car top displays can expand your reach and propel your business. The average vehicle driving 15,000 miles per year will pass by nine million other vehicles, leaving you with many potential customers to reach.

Businesses often underutilize car top digital signs and other types of auto signage on vehicles, not realizing their value. Below, we outline the different kinds of auto signage and why electronic car signs are an excellent investment.

What is Auto Signage?

Auto signage can be a decal, logo, graphic, or even digital car signs on the roof that advertise a brand, product, or offer. They stand out on the roads among all other cars and serve as a form of mobile advertising.

It’s a long-term investment with an incredible rate of return. According to one study, 91% of road users will recognize vehicle advertising, with 35% studying the advertisement closely. The sheer number of people who see these signs means you’re almost sure to reach your target audience.

Types of Auto Signage

There are several vehicle signage options available. You have everything from little stickers that fit onto car doors to bright electronic car signs on the roof. With Americans driving for 17,600 minutes per year – and much of this time spent sitting in traffic – you’ve got ample time to make an impact.

Understanding the different types of auto signage can help you decide which ones are most suitable for your fleet.

Decals

Decals vary in size depending on what you’re trying to market. Businesses may only include their name and logo, like Uber, or their contact details, such as phone number, website, and email.

The advantages of decals are that they provide go-to details that stop customers from needing to remember your brand if they want to find out more when they get off the road.

Magnets

Magnets are popular forms of signage for small businesses. The magnets’ adaptability allows fleets to switch out whatever they’re advertising quickly and easily.

For example, a retail brand might use magnets to promote an upcoming summer sale, or a restaurant could use magnets to tell people about its winter menu.

Another benefit of magnets is that they’re entirely removable, so they can also be used on personal vehicles after hours or on weekends.

Electronic Car Signs

Electronic car signs can fit into the back window or on the car's roof. These bright, vibrant digital car signs are easy to read, incorporate graphics/animations, and deliver a professional appearance unmatched by other forms of car signage.

On-vehicle digital signage is also non-permanent. You can remove the rig holding your signs up or use your dedicated software to alter the message on your fleet daily.

Vehicle Wraps

Vehicle wraps are among the most exciting style of auto signage. Explore different design elements and change your vehicle into a standout among other road users.

Wraps also offer the flexibility you need to get creative in designing your graphics and overall messaging.

They are easy to install and remove while providing mobile messaging in a way that a small decal or magnet cannot. It’s also possible to combine vehicle-mounted digital signage with wraps to further enhance the image of your company vehicle.

Why Invest in Auto Signage?

Do digital billboards on cars and small decals make sense for businesses?

These advertising avenues are rarely used by the majority of firms, which makes entrepreneurs question their value. Attaching a digital billboard on a car roof unleashes a long-term investment that further enhances your marketing mix.

Here are some of the reasons why vehicle signage makes sense.

Reach a Wider Audience

You’re guaranteed to reach a wider audience with your on-car advertising due to how many people you’re likely to pass in major metropolitan areas.

There’s a reason why the yellow cabs in New York City are outfitted with some form of advertising on their roofs.

Target Specific Areas

Installing signage on your car doesn’t have to mean sticking with a permanent message or piece of branding. Smart business owners know that the people on the street at one in the afternoon are very different from the morning rush-hour crowd.

Your on-vehicle digital signage can be adjusted on the fly to target specific parts of town, diverse audiences, and various times of day for maximum impact.

Memorable Marketing

Everyone knows the importance of creating unforgettable experiences for their customers. On average, it takes five to seven impressions for a customer to recall a brand accurately.

The opportunity to generate a memorable experience isn’t confined to your in-store or online experience. People remember things that are out of the ordinary, so wrapping your company car in brand-specific imagery is guaranteed to stand out.

Due to how seldom car/truck signage is used, it should be no surprise that this is one of the best forms of impact marketing.

Improved Cost Per Impression

Your cost per impression determines your marketing campaign’s viability The initial investment in a digital car sign is not exceptionally high, but you can expect thousands of hours out of every sign before replacing your hardware.

After installation, these ads improve your status, increase brand awareness, and encourage people to act quickly on what they see.

Generate Urgency

Older car signs were simple, usually consisting of a logo or the company name. Today’s technology enables you to convert your digital signage into time-specific offers.

Since you can change the messaging in minutes, it’s easy to offer flash sales that catch the eye as you drive around.

Go beyond the usual digital car signs and use them as a form of offline urgency marketing.

Find the Best Digital Signage Solutions with Atmosphere

The best promotion ideas in the world will hinge on how you get your message to your customers. Atmosphere’s selection of digital signage enables you to catch the eye of your customers while elevating yourself above your competitors.

Our in-house advertising solutions allow you to advertise the things that matter most about your business. Make a long-term investment and enjoy a fantastic rate of return with Atmosphere digital signage.

To learn more ways Atmosphere can enhance your business, sign up now.