Kicking Off 2025 with AI: Atmosphere TV’s AI-Driven Hackathon

To start off 2025, we’re rolling out a company-wide AI integration strategy—and what better way to kick things off than with an AI-driven hackathon? Over a whirlwind 24 hours, our teams leveraged powerful AI tools, including the snarkiest judge you’ve ever heard and the coding superpowers of Augment Code, to bring wild new ideas to life.

Best Practices for an Augmented Hackathon

Before diving into our hackathon highlights, here’s a quick style guide for getting the most out of Augment Code in a time-crunched competition:

Onboard Early

Make sure the Augment Code plugin is installed well before the hackathon begins. Provide a concise tutorial on all of Augment Code’s features so participants have the confidence to dive in and experiment.

Include Technical & Non-Technical Stakeholders

Coding assistance lowers the barrier to entry, allowing product managers, designers, and other staff to participate. Encourage everyone to pitch ideas and get hands-on with the tools.

Use “User Guidelines” for Context

Before you start coding, set up the right context in your codebase. By applying user guidelines, you’re essentially giving your AI helper a map for how and where it should generate code.

Brainstorm Aloud with Your Assistant

Don’t just wait until you’ve decided on a final concept. Chat with Augment Code early during ideation; it’s fantastic at sanity-checking ideas, considering feasibility, and helping you see new angles.

With those best practices in mind, let’s look at how our teams leveraged various AI-driven approaches to build—and occasionally break—things in style.

How We Structured Our AI-Driven Hackathon

A Snarky AI Judge – Because we couldn’t resist coding some personality into the judging process.

5x Development Speed with Augment Code – Turbocharged coding like never before.

An Entire Suite of LLMs – Acting as “rubber ducks” for our engineers, always there to bounce around ideas.

24 Hours from Ideation to Demo – Teams had one day to transform ideas into reality. No pressure, right?