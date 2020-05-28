Atmosphere’s Guide for Small Businesses: Resources Per Region

As small businesses and their employees look to get back on track, here are helpful resources throughout the country that can help as we get through this together.
Small businesses can now apply for and receive loans as part of the governments $2.2 Trillion dollar COVID-19 relief bill. For all info regarding how to apply for these loans, Atmosphere created an easy guide on the steps to follow.
In addition to this guide, below are some helpful resources we wanted to share to help you and you employees tread the waters of this crisis.
Regional Resources (West)
- The Employment Development Department of California allows for partial claims for workers whose employers want to keep them employed when there is a lack of work.
- The Work Sharing Program helps California employees whose hours and wages have been reduced.
- The California Health Care Foundation has everything small businesses need to know about offering health insurance during this time.
- Washington States full list and information on financial assistance, export assistance, employer and worker assistance, and insurance assistance.
- Startup Washington has immediate grants up to 10k available for those who apply and qualify.
- Local First Arizona small business relief fund helps companies whose revenue is less than $250k receive a loan to pay employees and expenses.
- Arizona Local Impact Fund aims to provide financial support to small businesses and those they employ in order to preserve the local economy during the pandemic.
- Utah Leads Together Small Business Bridge Loan helps Utah-based small businesses with 50 or fewer employees impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. Companies who apply and qualify receive funds through the states bridge loan program.
- Utah Economic Response Task Force answers any of your questions regarding small business and employment during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Regional Resources (Mid-West)
- The Chicago Small Business Resiliency Fund will work to provide more than $100 million in low-interest loans for small businesses impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Accion Chicago helps businesses in Chicago with emergency loans as well as help guide them through federal loan programs
- Michigan’s Community Response is a large group of community organizations working together for those most impacted by the COVID-19 crisis, including residents, seniors, and working people and families.
- The Wisconsin Department of Revenue is providing immediate assistance for small businesses on sales taxes and taking other steps to help taxpayers in response to COVID-19.
- Colorado Housing Financial Assistance has a list of programs aimed to help tenants who may be struggling to pay some of their rent amid Coronavirus.
- Colorado Disaster Response Webinar allows businesses to join a webinar and ask any and all questions regarding state loans and help during the crisis.
Regional Resources (North-East)
- NYC Small Business Services walks you through a full list of small business loans and employee resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
- Behind You is providing immediate assistance to restaurant workers in the Boston area suffering during the COVID-19 crisis.
- Maryland’s Department of Labor’s work sharing program helps employees whose hours and wages have been reduced.
- Virginia Career Works provides information on employment opportunities, resources and loan program assistance during the pandemic.
Regional Resources (South)
- Southern Smoke Foundation is an emergency relief fund for people in the food and beverage industry.
- The Giving Kitchen provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.
- The Southwest Florida Relief Fund provides resources to local organizations working to provide aid to those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
- Florida’s No Kid Hungry provides emergency grants to support local school districts and nonprofit organizations in their efforts to ensure kids get the nutritious food they need.
- The Tennessee Talent Exchange is a program to help job-seekers find work in the grocery, retail, and logistics industries.