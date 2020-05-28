Atmosphere
May 28, 2020

Atmosphere’s Guide for Small Businesses: Resources Per Region

As small businesses and their employees look to get back on track, here are helpful resources throughout the country that can help as we get through this together.

Small businesses can now apply for and receive loans as part of the governments $2.2 Trillion dollar COVID-19 relief bill. For all info regarding how to apply for these loans, Atmosphere created an easy guide on the steps to follow.

In addition to this guide, below are some helpful resources we wanted to share to help you and you employees tread the waters of this crisis.

Regional Resources (West)

Regional Resources (Mid-West)

Regional Resources (North-East)

  • NYC Small Business Services walks you through a full list of small business loans and employee resources during the COVID-19 pandemic.
  • Behind You is providing immediate assistance to restaurant workers in the Boston area suffering during the COVID-19 crisis.
  • Maryland’s Department of Labor’s work sharing program helps employees whose hours and wages have been reduced.
  • Virginia Career Works provides information on employment opportunities, resources and loan program assistance during the pandemic.

Regional Resources (South)

  • Southern Smoke Foundation is an emergency relief fund for people in the food and beverage industry.
  • The Giving Kitchen provides emergency assistance to food service workers through financial support and a network of community resources.
  • The Southwest Florida Relief Fund provides resources to local organizations working to provide aid to those impacted by the coronavirus outbreak.
  • Florida’s No Kid Hungry provides emergency grants to support local school districts and nonprofit organizations in their efforts to ensure kids get the nutritious food they need.
  • The Tennessee Talent Exchange is a program to help job-seekers find work in the grocery, retail, and logistics industries.