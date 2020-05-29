Atmosphere Will Pay YOU $150 For Each New Customer Referral

Atmosphere will pay anyone $150 for every new customer that they get to sign up through our Ambassador Program.
Ambassadors across the US have earned some serious cash by helping businesses sign-up for Atmosphere. It’s a super-easy sell because the product is FREE and helps businesses keep their customers entertained and happy.
Earn money in 5 steps – It’s simple:
• Sign-up to become an Atmosphere Ambassador HERE.
• We provide guidance and marketing materials that will help you approach new businesses and seal the deal.
• Use your unique referral code to share with businesses to get credit for referral
• Get them to sign-up
• GET PAID!