Atmosphere Will Pay YOU $150 For Each New Customer Referral

Atmosphere will pay anyone $150 for every new customer that they get to sign up through our Ambassador Program.

Ambassadors across the US have earned some serious cash by helping businesses sign-up for Atmosphere. It’s a super-easy sell because the product is FREE and helps businesses keep their customers entertained and happy.

Earn money in 5 steps – It’s simple:

• Sign-up to become an Atmosphere Ambassador HERE.

• We provide guidance and marketing materials that will help you approach new businesses and seal the deal.

• Use your unique referral code to share with businesses to get credit for referral

• Get them to sign-up

• GET PAID!