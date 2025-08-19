We have some exciting news for football fans! We're thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Mountain West Conference, bringing you select college football games to stream live for free on Atmosphere TV.

Upcoming Games:

Idaho State at UNLV: Saturday, August 23rd | 1:00 PM PT

Saturday, August 23rd | 1:00 PM PT Stony Brook at San Diego State: Saturday, August 28th | 7:00 PM PT

Saturday, August 28th | 7:00 PM PT McNeese at Utah State: September 20th | 5:00 PM PT

September 20th | 5:00 PM PT New Mexico at UNLV*: November 1st | 12:00 PM PT

Don't miss a minute of the action. Sign up today to automatically stream the games on Atmosphere TV when game day rolls around!

Full Mountain West Conference Schedule

If you're streaming with Atmosphere already, you can access the new events directly on your Atmosphere TV Device and clicking "Opt-in"

Reach us at help@atmosphere.tv with any questions.