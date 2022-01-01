Frequently asked questions
Atmosphere provides amazing content for free in exchange to run advertising within programming. Cable TV also runs commercials within the programming, but you pay for cable.
Anyone who signs up for our service through a customized partner landing page will have their $99.99 setup fee waived. The credit card is kept on file to protect the device in the event that the business sells, closes or no longer wants the service until the device has been returned. This also helps us determine whether the device meets the minimum activity of 40hrs/month to qualify as an active location.
Yes! We can supply one additional device for on-the-spot installs. We require that this device be installed within 30 days of you receiving it. For a spare device, contact our Director of Distribution Partnerships, Mike Kelly.
We distribute custom enterprise-level devices that operate differently than the standard streaming device. This allows our technical support team to access the device remotely. That means we can help customers cache content, update channels on the fly, reset the device remotely, and troubleshoot a location who may be having issues.
Atmosphere is only available on our custom Atmosphere devices. Streaming Atmosphere content from our devices is free, uses less bandwidth resulting in reduced costs, and allows us to deliver optimal performance and technical support.