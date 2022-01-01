Why become an Atmosphere reseller?

Increase revenue. Earn when a new customer signs up through your partner link and monthly recurring payouts.

Add value for clients. With Atmosphere, your clients can keep customers entertained and run custom digital signage to grow their business.

Service support. As a certified reseller, you’ll get access to Atmosphere’s professional customer service and technical support team.

Better TV at an affordable cost. Free at our basic plan, give your clients TV that reduces cable costs or supplements their entertainment options.